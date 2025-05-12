Soldiers from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and the U.S. Arkansas National Guard participate in CG25

U.S. Soldiers with the Arkansas National Guard pose before a tactical demonstration designed to develop participants’ interoperability, domain awareness, information sharing and counter threat capabilities at Mariscal Zavala, Guatemala, May 16, 2025. These multinational exercises demonstrate our forces’ cooperation and shared commitment to global stability, peace and prosperity, and agile forces ready and postured to respond to today’s dynamic security challenges. (U.S Army photo by Staff Sgt. Glenda Kun)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2025 22:19
|Photo ID:
|9043574
|VIRIN:
|250516-A-ZZ999-1005
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|GUATEMALA CITY, GT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
