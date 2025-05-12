Soldiers from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and the U.S. Arkansas National Guard participate in CG25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers with the Arkansas National Guard pose before a tactical demonstration designed to develop participants’ interoperability, domain awareness, information sharing and counter threat capabilities at Mariscal Zavala, Guatemala, May 16, 2025. These multinational exercises demonstrate our forces’ cooperation and shared commitment to global stability, peace and prosperity, and agile forces ready and postured to respond to today’s dynamic security challenges. (U.S Army photo by Staff Sgt. Glenda Kun)