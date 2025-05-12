Soldiers from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and the U.S. Arkansas National Guard participates in CG 25

Soldiers from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and the U.S. Arkansas National Guard participates in CENTAM GUARDIAN 25, at Mariscal Zavala, Guatemala, May 16, 2025. CG25 is an annual, multinational exercise designed to strengthen interoperability, domain awareness, information sharing, and counter-threat capabilities between the United States and participating Central American and Caribbean partner nations. USSOUTHCOM plans the exercise many months in advance with notional scenarios not connected to any real-world event. (U.S Army photo by Staff Sgt. Glenda Kun)
05.16.2025
05.17.2025
|9043571
|250516-A-ZZ999-1001
|1920x1080
|1.09 MB
GUATEMALA CITY, GT
|1
|0
