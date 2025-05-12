Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and the U.S. Arkansas National Guard participate in CG25 [Image 2 of 4]

    GUATEMALA CITY, GUATEMALA

    05.16.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Sgt. Maj. Carlos Saquij teaches weapon safety to students of the Guatemalan Army. Classroom in Mariscal Zavala, Guatemala, May 16, 2025. These multinational exercises demonstrate our forces’ cooperation and shared commitment to global stability, peace and prosperity, and agile forces ready and postured to respond to today’s dynamic security challenges. (U.S Army photo by Staff Sgt. Glenda Kun)

    interoperability
    USSOUTHCOM
    Lethality
    CG25
    CENTAMGUARDIAN25

