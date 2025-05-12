Soldiers from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and the U.S. Arkansas National Guard participate in CG25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Maj. Carlos Saquij teaches weapon safety to students of the Guatemalan Army. Classroom in Mariscal Zavala, Guatemala, May 16, 2025. These multinational exercises demonstrate our forces’ cooperation and shared commitment to global stability, peace and prosperity, and agile forces ready and postured to respond to today’s dynamic security challenges. (U.S Army photo by Staff Sgt. Glenda Kun)