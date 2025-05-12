Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 2025 Power in the Pines kicks off at JB MDL [Image 3 of 3]

    The 2025 Power in the Pines kicks off at JB MDL

    JOINT BASE MDL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2025

    Photo by Susan Moriarty 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    Spectators view the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, “Thunderbirds," F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft perform aerial maneuvers during the 2025 Power in the Pines Air Show at Joint Base McGuire-Dix- Lakehurst, N.J., May 17, 2025. The Power in the Pines Air Show invites the community to witness the power, precision and skill of some of the world’s top aerial performers, as well as enjoy a range of on-the-ground attractions, including static displays, food vendors, interactive displays and family-friendly activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Susan Moriarty)

    Thunderbirds
    F-16 Fighting Falcons
    OHAS
    PowerInThePines2025

