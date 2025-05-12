Spectators view the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, “Thunderbirds," F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft perform aerial maneuvers during the 2025 Power in the Pines Air Show at Joint Base McGuire-Dix- Lakehurst, N.J., May 17, 2025. The Power in the Pines Air Show invites the community to witness the power, precision and skill of some of the world’s top aerial performers, as well as enjoy a range of on-the-ground attractions, including static displays, food vendors, interactive displays and family-friendly activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Susan Moriarty)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2025 21:05
|Photo ID:
|9043547
|VIRIN:
|250517-F-PE967-1028
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.28 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MDL, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 2025 Power in the Pines kicks off at JB MDL [Image 3 of 3], by Susan Moriarty