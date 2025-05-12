Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 2025 Power in the Pines kicks off at JB MDL [Image 1 of 3]

    The 2025 Power in the Pines kicks off at JB MDL

    JOINT BASE MDL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2025

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    A U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, "Thunderbird" F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft flies over the flight line at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., May 17, 2025. The Thunderbirds perform a mix of formation flying and solo routines, with pilots performing many maneuvers in a demonstration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Haeleigh Bayle)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 21:05
    Location: JOINT BASE MDL, NEW JERSEY, US
    Thunderbirds
    USAF
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    JBMDL
    PowerInThePines2025

