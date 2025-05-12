The 2025 Power in the Pines kicks off at JB MDL

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, "Thunderbird" F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft flies over the flight line at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., May 17, 2025. The Thunderbirds perform a mix of formation flying and solo routines, with pilots performing many maneuvers in a demonstration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Haeleigh Bayle)