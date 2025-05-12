A U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, "Thunderbird" F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft flies above as the crowd watches from below during the first day of the 2025 Power In The Pines Air Show at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., May 17th, 2025. The F-16, a multi-role fighter aircraft capable of both air-to-air and air-to-ground combat, demonstrates its versatility through dynamic aerial maneuvers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Francine D. Martin)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2025 21:05
|Photo ID:
|9043546
|VIRIN:
|250517-F-JC229-4348
|Resolution:
|5996x3989
|Size:
|11.12 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MDL, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 2025 Power in the Pines kicks off at JB MDL [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Francine Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.