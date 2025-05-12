Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 2025 Power in the Pines kicks off at JB MDL [Image 2 of 3]

    The 2025 Power in the Pines kicks off at JB MDL

    JOINT BASE MDL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2025

    Photo by Airman Francine Martin 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    A U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, "Thunderbird" F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft flies above as the crowd watches from below during the first day of the 2025 Power In The Pines Air Show at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., May 17th, 2025. The F-16, a multi-role fighter aircraft capable of both air-to-air and air-to-ground combat, demonstrates its versatility through dynamic aerial maneuvers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Francine D. Martin)

    Thunderbirds
    USAF
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    JBMDL
    PowerInThePines2025

