    U.S. Coast Guard tows missing vessel Lucky Harvest [Image 3 of 5]

    U.S. Coast Guard tows missing vessel Lucky Harvest

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.16.2025

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Peyton Phillips 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

     The crew of the USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) arrive on scene with the 47-foot motor vessel Lucky Harvest adrift around 125 nautical miles west of Guam on May 16, 2025, and begin setting up the tow. A U.S. Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Air Station Barbers Point in Hawai’i remained on scene with the vessel until the Myrtle Hazard crew arrived, rescued the mariner still aboard and took the vessel safely in tow headed to Guam. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Peyton Phillips)  

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 20:45
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
