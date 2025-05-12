Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard transfers tow of missing vessel Lucky Harvest

The crew of the USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) arrive off Guam May 17, 2025, and transfer the tow of the 47-foot motor vessel Lucky Harvest to a Station Apra Harbor 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew after a roughly 28 hour transit from the scene for the final 2.5-hour transit leg, arriving at Hagåtña and met by the vessel owner from Saipan, Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency, and other partners. The mariners’ activation of their Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) at 6:30 a.m. on May 16 allowed the Joint Rescue Sub-Center Guam watch to pinpoint the vessel’s location almost instantly. A U.S. Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules airplane and crew from Air Station Barbers Point, Hawai’i, arrived on scene first using a line of bearing from the EPIRB to fly directly to the vessel, then vectoring in the U.S. Navy MH-60 Knighthawk helicopter crew from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25, who hoisted one mariner to safety by 9:30 a.m. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Peyton Phillips)