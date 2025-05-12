Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard transfers tow of missing vessel Lucky Harvest [Image 2 of 5]

    U.S. Coast Guard transfers tow of missing vessel Lucky Harvest

    GUAM

    05.17.2025

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Peyton Phillips 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    U.S. Coast Guard transfers tow of missing vessel Lucky Harvest
     The crew of the USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) arrive off Guam May 17, 2025, and transfer the tow of the 47-foot motor vessel Lucky Harvest to a Station Apra Harbor 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew after a roughly 28 hour transit from the scene for the final 2.5-hour transit leg, arriving at Hagåtña and met by the vessel owner from Saipan, Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency, and other partners. The mariners’ activation of their Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) at 6:30 a.m. on May 16 allowed the Joint Rescue Sub-Center Guam watch to pinpoint the vessel’s location almost instantly. A U.S. Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules airplane and crew from Air Station Barbers Point, Hawai’i, arrived on scene first using a line of bearing from the EPIRB to fly directly to the vessel, then vectoring in the U.S. Navy MH-60 Knighthawk helicopter crew from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25, who hoisted one mariner to safety by 9:30 a.m. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Peyton Phillips)  

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 20:45
    Photo ID: 9043530
    VIRIN: 250517-G-QB242-8541
    Resolution: 1500x2000
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Update 4 and Final: U.S. Coast Guard safely tows Lucky Harvest to Guam

    SAR
    WPC1139
    Lucky Harvest

