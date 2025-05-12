U.S. Coast Guard locates the missing vessel Lucky Harvest

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The crew of the USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) arrive on scene with the 47-foot motor vessel Lucky Harvest adrift around 125 nautical miles west of Guam on May 16, 2025. A U.S. Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Air Station Barbers Point in Hawai’i remained on scene with the vessel until the Myrtle Hazard crew arrived, rescued the mariner still aboard and took the vessel safely in tow headed to Guam. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Peyton Phillips)