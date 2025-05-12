Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    22nd MEU | MV-22 Flight Operations [Image 18 of 19]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    22nd MEU | MV-22 Flight Operations

    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kyle Baskin 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Sailor Seaman Jeremiah Seals, an aviation boatswain mate handler with the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship, USS San Antonio (LPD 17), Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), signals to a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey pilot with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 263 (Reinforced), 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, while aboard the San Antonio, IWOARG during flight deck operations in support of ARGMEUEX while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, May 14, 2025. During ARGMEUX, the 22nd MEU, aboard IWOARG shipping, conducts training in support of various mission essential tasks that enhance operational readiness and lethality as a unified IWOARG/22 MEU team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kyle Baskin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 17:14
    Photo ID: 9043316
    VIRIN: 250514-M-QX760-1681
    Resolution: 3644x5464
    Size: 23.07 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22nd MEU | MV-22 Flight Operations [Image 19 of 19], by LCpl Kyle Baskin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    22nd MEU | MV-22 Flight Operations
    22nd MEU | MV-22 Flight Operations
    22nd MEU Conducts Night Osprey Flight Operations Aboard USS San Antonio
    22nd MEU Conducts Night Osprey Flight Operations Aboard USS San Antonio
    22nd MEU Conducts Night Osprey Flight Operations Aboard USS San Antonio
    22nd MEU Conducts Night Osprey Flight Operations Aboard USS San Antonio
    22nd MEU | MV-22 Flight Operations
    22nd MEU | MV-22 Flight Operations
    22nd MEU | MV-22 Flight Operations
    22nd MEU | MV-22 Flight Operations
    22nd MEU | MV-22 Flight Operations
    22nd MEU | MV-22 Flight Operations
    22nd MEU | MV-22 Night Flight Operations
    22nd MEU | MV-22 Flight Operations
    22nd MEU | MV-22 Flight Operations
    22nd MEU | MV-22 Flight Operations
    22nd MEU | MV-22 Flight Operations
    22nd MEU | MV-22 Flight Operations
    22nd MEU | MV-22 Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    22d MEU
    USN
    USS San Antonio
    ARGMEUX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download