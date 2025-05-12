22nd MEU | MV-22 Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Sailor Seaman Jeremiah Seals, an aviation boatswain mate handler with the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship, USS San Antonio (LPD 17), Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), signals to a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey pilot with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 263 (Reinforced), 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, while aboard the San Antonio, IWOARG during flight deck operations in support of ARGMEUEX while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, May 14, 2025. During ARGMEUX, the 22nd MEU, aboard IWOARG shipping, conducts training in support of various mission essential tasks that enhance operational readiness and lethality as a unified IWOARG/22 MEU team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kyle Baskin)