22nd MEU | MV-22 Flight Operations

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 263 (Reinforced), 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare to refuel a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey with VMM 263 (rein.) on the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship, USS San Antonio (LPD 17), Iwo Jima Amphibious Readiness Group (IWOARG) during flight deck operations in support of ARGMEUEX while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, May 14, 2025. During ARGMEUX, the 22nd MEU, aboard IWOARG shipping, conducts training in support of various mission essential tasks that enhance operational readiness and lethality as a unified IWOARG/22 MEU team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kyle Baskin)