Exercise Hydra 2025

A U.S. Air Force airman Boden Hurst, with the 151st Security Forces Squadron, provides security for a UH-60 Blackhawk at Michael Army Airfield during Exercise Hydra, May 8, 2025. Exercise Hydra is a Utah National Guard-led, joint, multi-domain combat training exercise designed to simulate real-world operations across air, land, and cyber domains. The exercise brings together the 151st Wing (KC-135), 419th Fighter Wing (F-35), 19th Special Forces Group, 65th Field Artillery Brigade, and multiple Army and Air Force elements to test joint targeting, rapid insertion, battlefield communication, and dynamic problem-solving.

(Utah Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nathan Baker)