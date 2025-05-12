Exercise Hydra 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Skylar Cooper, assigned to 151st Security Forces Squadron, kneels while assaulting opposition forces while executing airfield clearing operations training during Exercise Hydra at Dugway Proving Grounds, Utah, May 8, 2025. Exercise Hydra is a Utah National Guard-led, joint, multi-domain combat training exercise designed to simulate real-world operations across air, land, and cyber domains. The exercise brings together the 151st Wing (KC-135), 419th Fighter Wing (F-35), 19th Special Forces Group, 65th Field Artillery Brigade, and multiple Army and Air Force elements to test joint targeting, rapid insertion, battlefield communication, and dynamic problem-solving.

(Utah Army National Guard photo taken by Sgt. 1st Class Nathan Baker)