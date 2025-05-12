Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Hydra 2025 [Image 12 of 13]

    Exercise Hydra 2025

    UTAH, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Baker 

    128th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Air Force Airman Jeffory Griffith and Staff Sgt. Ethan Amaral, assigned to 151st Security Forces Squadron, assault opposition forces while executing airfield clearing operations training during Exercise Hydra at Dugway Proving Grounds, Utah, May 8, 2025. Exercise Hydra is a Utah National Guard-led, joint, multi-domain combat training exercise designed to simulate real-world operations across air, land, and cyber domains. The exercise brings together the 151st Wing (KC-135), 419th Fighter Wing (F-35), 19th Special Forces Group, 65th Field Artillery Brigade, and multiple Army and Air Force elements to test joint targeting, rapid insertion, battlefield communication, and dynamic problem-solving.
    (Utah Army National Guard photo taken by Sgt. 1st Class Nathan)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 14:10
    Photo ID: 9043171
    VIRIN: 250508-A-MB608-4202
    Resolution: 2698x1799
    Size: 397.92 KB
    Location: UTAH, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Hydra 2025 [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Nathan Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Utah Air National Guard
    Utah Army National Guard
    Utah National Guard
    UTNG
    EXHYDRA

