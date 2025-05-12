Maintenance aboard USS Ralph Johnson

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

INDIAN OCEAN (May 13, 2025) Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Emiliano Herrera Del Castrillo from Lake Jackson, Texas, welds a toaster to a bar in the chief’s mess aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), May 13. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)