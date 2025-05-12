Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    INDIAN OCEAN

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    INDIAN OCEAN (May 13, 2025) Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Apprentice Kevin Rodriguez from Palestine, Texas, welds a milk machine to a bar in the chief’s mess aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), May 13. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    This work, Maintenance aboard USS Ralph Johnson [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

