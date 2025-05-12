Maintenance aboard USS Ralph Johnson

INDIAN OCEAN (May 13, 2025) Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Apprentice Kevin Rodriguez from Palestine, Texas, welds a milk machine to a bar in the chief’s mess aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), May 13. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2025 02:20
|Photo ID:
|9042780
|VIRIN:
|250513-N-ZS816-3001
|Resolution:
|3356x2237
|Size:
|641.9 KB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Hometown:
|PALESTINE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
