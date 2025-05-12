Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Small arms training as part of CENTAM Guardian 25 [Image 4 of 4]

    Small arms training as part of CENTAM Guardian 25

    GUATEMALA CITY, GUATEMALA

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Capt. Katelin Robinson 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    A U.S Soldier from the 2-153 Infantry Battalion offers words of encouragement to a Guatemalan Infantryman upon checking out his target at Mariscal Zavala, Guatemala, May 15, 2025. CG25 brings together military and security personnel from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, and the United States, demonstrating a united front against our region’s shared security challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Katelin Robinson)

    CG25
    CENTAMGUARDIAN25

