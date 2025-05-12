Small arms training as part of CENTAM Guardian 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from the 2-153 Infantry Battalion conduct instructional weapons training with Guatemalan and El Salvadoran military at Mariscal Zavala, Guatemala, on May 15, 2025. CG25 brings together military and security personnel from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, and the United States, demonstrating a united front against our region’s shared security challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Katelin Robinson)