Small arms training as part of CENTAM Guardian 25

A Soldier from the 2-153 Infantry Battalion observes a partner nation Guatemalan Infantryman firing at Mariscal Zavala, Guatemala, on May 15, 2025. CG25 brings together military and security personnel from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, and the United States, demonstrating a united front against our region’s shared security challenges.(U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Katelin Robinson)