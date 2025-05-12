Bambi Bucket training for CENTAM Guardian 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Bambi Bucket suspended from a helicopter extinguishes a fire as part of an exercise during CENTAM Guardian 25, May 15, 2025 at Mariscal Zavala. CG25 enhances the capacity of participating nations to respond effectively to natural disasters and humanitarian crises through coordinated HADR operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Katelin Robinson)