Bambi Bucket training for CENTAM Guardian 25

Guatemalan firefighters load a Bambi Bucket in preparation for an aerial firefighting exercise at Mariscal Zavala, Guatemala, May 15, 2025. Bambi Buckets provide aerial firefighting capabilities essential for combating forest fires. CG25 enhances the capacity of participating nations to respond effectively to natural disasters and humanitarian crises through coordinated HADR operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Katelin Robinson)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2025 23:57
|Photo ID:
|9042734
|VIRIN:
|250515-F-TM212-1008
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.57 MB
|Location:
|GUATEMALA CITY, GT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
