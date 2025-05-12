Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bambi Bucket training for CENTAM Guardian 25 [Image 4 of 5]

    Bambi Bucket training for CENTAM Guardian 25

    GUATEMALA CITY, GUATEMALA

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Capt. Katelin Robinson 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Guatemalan firefighters load a Bambi Bucket in preparation for an aerial firefighting exercise at Mariscal Zavala, Guatemala, May 15, 2025. Bambi Buckets provide aerial firefighting capabilities essential for combating forest fires. CG25 enhances the capacity of participating nations to respond effectively to natural disasters and humanitarian crises through coordinated HADR operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Katelin Robinson)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 23:57
    Photo ID: 9042734
    VIRIN: 250515-F-TM212-1008
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.57 MB
    Location: GUATEMALA CITY, GT
    This work, Bambi Bucket training for CENTAM Guardian 25 [Image 5 of 5], by Capt. Katelin Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CG25
    CENTAMGUARDIAN25

