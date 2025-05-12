Bambi Bucket training for CENTAM Guardian 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Guatemalan humanitarian and disaster relief team board a helicopter from CACEN to Mariscal Zavala in support of Bambi Bucket training during CENTAM Guardian 25, Guatemala, May 15, 2025. Bambi Buckets provide aerial firefighting capabilities essential for combating forest fires. CG25 enhances the capacity of participating nations to respond effectively to natural disasters and humanitarian crises through coordinated HADR operations. (Courtesy photo)