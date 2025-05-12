Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IKE Conducts Maintenance in Naval Station Norfolk [Image 25 of 26]

    IKE Conducts Maintenance in Naval Station Norfolk

    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    250513-N-CA005-1048 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (May 13, 2025) Retail Specialist Seaman Ghanasia Hall assists with customer service aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). Eisenhower is moored at Norfolk Naval Shipyard for a Planned Incremental Availability maintenance period. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Ali)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IKE Conducts Maintenance in Naval Station Norfolk [Image 26 of 26], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

