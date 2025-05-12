IKE Conducts Maintenance in Naval Station Norfolk

250513-N-CA005-1048 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (May 13, 2025) Retail Specialist Seaman Ghanasia Hall assists with customer service aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). Eisenhower is moored at Norfolk Naval Shipyard for a Planned Incremental Availability maintenance period. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Ali)
