Ike Conducts Scheduled Planned Incremental Availability

250509-N-KN315-1016 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (May 9, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Victor Munoz walks the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). Eisenhower is moored at Norfolk Naval Shipyard for a Planned Incremental Availability maintenance period. (U.S. Navy photo by \Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Randy Lucas)