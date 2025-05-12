250509-N-KN315-1016 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (May 9, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Victor Munoz walks the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). Eisenhower is moored at Norfolk Naval Shipyard for a Planned Incremental Availability maintenance period. (U.S. Navy photo by \Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Randy Lucas)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2025 22:40
|Photo ID:
|9042688
|VIRIN:
|250509-N-KN315-1016
|Resolution:
|1877x1248
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ike Conducts Scheduled Planned Incremental Availability [Image 26 of 26], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.