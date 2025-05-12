Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Knox Middle High School year ends with graduation of 65

    Fort Knox Middle High School year ends with graduation of 65

    KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    The Fort Knox Middle High School Class of 2025 graduates at Fort Knox, Kentucky, May 18, 2024. Family and friends filled Waybur Theater to watch their students walk the stage and flip their tassels.

