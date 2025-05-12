The Fort Knox Middle High School Class of 2025 graduates at Fort Knox, Kentucky, May 18, 2024. Family and friends filled Waybur Theater to watch their students walk the stage and flip their tassels.
|05.15.2025
|05.16.2025 21:35
|9042615
|250516-A-GF376-3002
|4544x4000
|2.81 MB
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|1
|0
Fort Knox Middle High School year ends with graduation of 65 [Image 3 of 3]