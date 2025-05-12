FORT KNOX, Ky. — The Fort Knox Middle High School senior class officially entered the next chapter of their lives when they flipped their tassels during a graduation ceremony held at Fort Knox’s Waybur Theater on May 16.



According to FKMHS staff, the class of 2025 had a 100% graduation rate and earned almost $6 million in scholarship funds with 46 students confirmed to attend university, one of which will be attending on a Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) scholarship. Six intend to enlist as service members in the Army or Air Force.



“The class of 2025 has truly set the standard for Fort Knox Middle High School both in the classroom and outside,” said Fort Knox Middle High School Principal Chris Ford. “This group of young men and women are the epitome of what we expect of Eagles!”



Those wishing to watch the ceremony can view it on the official Fort Knox Middle High School YouTube page.



Editor’s Note: For more images from the event follow the link to the Flickr album, https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortknoxky/albums/72177720326162841



Visit Fort Knox News at www.army.mil/knox for all of Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2025 Date Posted: 05.16.2025 21:35 Story ID: 498246 Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Knox Middle High School year ends with graduation of 65, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.