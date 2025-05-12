Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU Recognizes Marines for Hard Work [Image 10 of 10]

    15th MEU Recognizes Marines for Hard Work

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. John Schlaud, sergeant major of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, reads off a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal certificate during an awards ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 16, 2025. Capt. Kevin Greene, Warrant Officer Adrian Garcia-Castillo, and GySgt. Gregory Buckley were recognized for achievements during the 15th MEU’s Western Pacific deployment in 2024, while Cpl. Luis Agostini was recognized as the unit’s noncommissioned officer of the quarter. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 20:56
    Photo ID: 9042564
    VIRIN: 250516-M-EU506-1004
    Resolution: 5908x4435
    Size: 7.6 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, 15th MEU Recognizes Marines for Hard Work [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Kenneth Twaddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Awards
    Formation
    Discipline
    Marines

