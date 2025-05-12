15th MEU Recognizes Marines for Hard Work

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. John Schlaud, sergeant major of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, reads off a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal certificate during an awards ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 16, 2025. Capt. Kevin Greene, Warrant Officer Adrian Garcia-Castillo, and GySgt. Gregory Buckley were recognized for achievements during the 15th MEU’s Western Pacific deployment in 2024, while Cpl. Luis Agostini was recognized as the unit’s noncommissioned officer of the quarter. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)