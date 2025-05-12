15th MEU Recognizes Marines for Hard Work

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Kevin Greene, the adjutant assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, stands at attention while being awarded a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 16, 2025. Greene, Warrant Officer Adrian Garcia-Castillo, and GySgt. Gregory Buckley were recognized for achievements during the 15th MEU’s Western Pacific deployment in 2024, while Cpl. Luis Agostini was recognized as the unit’s noncommissioned officer of the quarter. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)