15th MEU Recognizes Marines for Hard Work

U.S. Marine Corps GySgt. Gregory Buckley, the s6 operations chief assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, receives a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal during an awards ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 16, 2025. Capt. Kevin Greene, Warrant Officer Adrian Garcia-Castillo, and Buckley were recognized for achievements during the 15th MEU’s Western Pacific deployment in 2024, while Cpl. Luis Agostini was recognized as the unit’s noncommissioned officer of the quarter. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)