Alaska Army National Guard aviators hone fire suppression skills

Alaska Army National Guard CH-47F Chinook helicopter aviators, assigned to Detachment 1, B Company, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, conduct Bambi Bucket training at Malemute Drop Zone on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 14, 2025. During the fire suppression training, the Chinook employed a Bambi Bucket filled with over 16,000 lbs of water. The bucket was suspended from a 100 foot long line. The training prepares the AKARNG aviators to respond to resource requests from the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection during the summer fire season. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)