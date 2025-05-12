Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Army National Guard aviators hone fire suppression skills [Image 2 of 18]

    Alaska Army National Guard aviators hone fire suppression skills

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Army National Guard CH-47F Chinook helicopter aviators, assigned to Detachment 1, B Company, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, conduct Bambi Bucket training over Walden Lake at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 14, 2025. During the fire suppression training, the Chinook employed a Bambi Bucket filled with over 16,000 lbs of water. The bucket was suspended from a 100 foot long line. The training prepares the AKARNG aviators to respond to resource requests from the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection during the summer fire season. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 20:04
    Photo ID: 9042520
    VIRIN: 250514-Z-HY271-1016
    Resolution: 5903x3935
    Size: 11.43 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Army National Guard aviators hone fire suppression skills [Image 18 of 18], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    Bambi Bucket
    fire protection
    fire supression
    Bambi Bucket training

