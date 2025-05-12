Alaska Army National Guard aviators hone fire suppression skills

Alaska Army National Guard CH-47F Chinook helicopter aviators, assigned to Detachment 1, B Company, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, conduct Bambi Bucket training over Walden Lake at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 14, 2025. During the fire suppression training, the Chinook employed a Bambi Bucket filled with over 16,000 lbs of water. The bucket was suspended from a 100 foot long line. The training prepares the AKARNG aviators to respond to resource requests from the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection during the summer fire season. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2025 20:04
|Photo ID:
|9042527
|VIRIN:
|250514-Z-HY271-1045
|Resolution:
|6599x4124
|Size:
|12.12 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
