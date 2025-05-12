Eielson Police Week 2025: Shooting Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brett Miner, left, 354th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance trainer, and Senior Airman Megan Sheely Alvarado, 354th SFS CATM instructor, scores a participant's accuracy after an excellence in shooting competition at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 15, 2025. The competition was held during Police Week to honor law enforcement officers and security forces Airmen for what they contribute to their communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)