    Eielson Police Week 2025: Shooting Competition [Image 8 of 8]

    Eielson Police Week 2025: Shooting Competition

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brett Miner, left, 354th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance trainer, and Senior Airman Megan Sheely Alvarado, 354th SFS CATM instructor, scores a participant's accuracy after an excellence in shooting competition at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 15, 2025. The competition was held during Police Week to honor law enforcement officers and security forces Airmen for what they contribute to their communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 20:01
    Photo ID: 9042523
    VIRIN: 250515-F-SH339-1482
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 785.16 KB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eielson Police Week 2025: Shooting Competition [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Spencer Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

