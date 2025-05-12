Eielson Police Week 2025: Shooting Competition

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jacob Eszlinger, 354th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance section chief, scores a participant's accuracy after an excellence in shooting competition at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 15, 2025. CATM plays a large role in the readiness and lethality by teaching and training Airmen on different weapons platforms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)
|05.14.2025
|05.16.2025 20:01
|9042518
|250515-F-SH339-1478
|4528x3016
|738.6 KB
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
|1
|0
