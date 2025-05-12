Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Sergeant Major Douglas Galick visits the Palisades fire-impacted area [Image 11 of 11]

    Command Sergeant Major Douglas Galick visits the Palisades fire-impacted area

    LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    USACE Command Sergeant Major Douglas Galick (left) visits the American Legion and talks to Joe Ramirez (right), the commander of the American Legion Palisades Post 283, May 14. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues working with local, state and federal partners to include FEMA, as we support survivors impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. USACE photo by Melanie Peterson.

