Command Sergeant Major Douglas Galick visits the Palisades fire-impacted area

USACE Command Sergeant Major Douglas Galick (left) visits the American Legion and talks to Joe Ramirez (right), the commander of the American Legion Palisades Post 283, May 14. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues working with local, state and federal partners to include FEMA, as we support survivors impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. USACE photo by Melanie Peterson.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2025 18:04
|Photo ID:
|9042188
|VIRIN:
|250514-A-AB038-1133
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|7.02 MB
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
