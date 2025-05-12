Command Sergeant Major Douglas Galick visits the Palisades fire-impacted area

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

USACE Command Sergeant Major Douglas Galick (left) visits the American Legion and talks to Joe Ramirez (right), the commander of the American Legion Palisades Post 283, May 14. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues working with local, state and federal partners to include FEMA, as we support survivors impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. USACE photo by Melanie Peterson.