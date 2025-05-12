Wood chipping at the Temporary Debris Staging and Reduction area, May 15. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues working with local, state and federal partners to include FEMA, as we support survivors impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. USACE photo by Melanie Peterson.
