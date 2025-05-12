Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Day of Issue Dedication Ceremony honors 250th anniversaries of the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Marine Corps [Image 12 of 14]

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, Commanding General (Interim) of the District of Columbia National Guard, attends a USPS First Day of Issue Dedication Ceremony celebrating the release of three individual commemorative stamps honoring the 250th anniversaries of the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps. Each of these military branches was established in 1775. The stamps feature the emblem of its force against a clean white backgrounds and includes the inscriptions “250 YEARS OF SERVICE,” “SINCE 1775” and “FOREVER/USA," recognizing the enduring legacy and unwavering dedication of these vital branches of the nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 15:30
    VIRIN: 250516-F-PL327-2419
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Day of Issue Dedication Ceremony honors 250th anniversaries of the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Marine Corps [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    D.C. National Guard
    USPS Commemorative Stamps
    First Day of Issue Dedication Ceremony

