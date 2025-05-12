First Day of Issue Dedication Ceremony honors 250th anniversaries of the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Marine Corps

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, Commanding General (Interim) of the District of Columbia National Guard, attends a USPS First Day of Issue Dedication Ceremony celebrating the release of three individual commemorative stamps honoring the 250th anniversaries of the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps. Each of these military branches was established in 1775. The stamps feature the emblem of its force against a clean white backgrounds and includes the inscriptions “250 YEARS OF SERVICE,” “SINCE 1775” and “FOREVER/USA," recognizing the enduring legacy and unwavering dedication of these vital branches of the nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)