Students Graduate Special Forces Training, Don Green Beret at Regimental First Formation

A student from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School receives a Green Beret from General Bryan P. Fenton, Commanding General, U.S. Special Operations Command, during a graduation ceremony and Regimental First Formation at the Crown Arena in Fayetteville, North Carolina May 15, 2025. More than 180 Soldiers received the distinctive Green Beret, the official headwear of Special Forces, after completing the Special Forces Qualification Course. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)