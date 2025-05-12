Students Graduate Special Forces Training, Don Green Beret at Regimental First Formation

Students from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School take part in a Regimental First Formation as they graduate from the Special Forces Qualification Course in Fayetteville, North Carolina May 15, 2025. The Soldiers donned the Green Beret, the official headwear of Special Forces, for the fist time during the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)
