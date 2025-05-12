Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Students Graduate Special Forces Training, Don Green Beret at Regimental First Formation [Image 29 of 35]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Students Graduate Special Forces Training, Don Green Beret at Regimental First Formation

    FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    A student from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School receives a Green Beret from General Bryan P. Fenton, Commanding General, U.S. Special Operations Command, during a graduation ceremony and Regimental First Formation at the Crown Arena in Fayetteville, North Carolina May 15, 2025. More than 180 Soldiers received the distinctive Green Beret, the official headwear of Special Forces, after completing the Special Forces Qualification Course. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 06:59
    Photo ID: 9040211
    VIRIN: 250515-A-OP908-2213
    Resolution: 3600x2759
    Size: 8.94 MB
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Students Graduate Special Forces Training, Don Green Beret at Regimental First Formation [Image 35 of 35], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Students Graduate Special Forces Training, Don Green Beret at Regimental First Formation
    Students Graduate Special Forces Training, Don Green Beret at Regimental First Formation
    Students Graduate Special Forces Training, Don Green Beret at Regimental First Formation
    Students Graduate Special Forces Training, Don Green Beret at Regimental First Formation
    Students Graduate Special Forces Training, Don Green Beret at Regimental First Formation
    Students Graduate Special Forces Training, Don Green Beret at Regimental First Formation
    Students Graduate Special Forces Training, Don Green Beret at Regimental First Formation
    Students Graduate Special Forces Training, Don Green Beret at Regimental First Formation
    Students Graduate Special Forces Training, Don Green Beret at Regimental First Formation
    Students Graduate Special Forces Training, Don Green Beret at Regimental First Formation
    Students Graduate Special Forces Training, Don Green Beret at Regimental First Formation
    Students Graduate Special Forces Training, Don Green Beret at Regimental First Formation
    Students Graduate Special Forces Training, Don Green Beret at Regimental First Formation
    Students Graduate Special Forces Training, Don Green Beret at Regimental First Formation
    Students Graduate Special Forces Training, Don Green Beret at Regimental First Formation
    Students Graduate Special Forces Training, Don Green Beret at Regimental First Formation
    Students Graduate Special Forces Training, Don Green Beret at Regimental First Formation
    Students Graduate Special Forces Training, Don Green Beret at Regimental First Formation
    Students Graduate Special Forces Training, Don Green Beret at Regimental First Formation
    Students Graduate Special Forces Training, Don Green Beret at Regimental First Formation
    Students Graduate Special Forces Training, Don Green Beret at Regimental First Formation
    Students Graduate Special Forces Training, Don Green Beret at Regimental First Formation
    Students Graduate Special Forces Training, Don Green Beret at Regimental First Formation
    Students Graduate Special Forces Training, Don Green Beret at Regimental First Formation
    Students Graduate Special Forces Training, Don Green Beret at Regimental First Formation
    Students Graduate Special Forces Training, Don Green Beret at Regimental First Formation
    Students Graduate Special Forces Training, Don Green Beret at Regimental First Formation
    Students Graduate Special Forces Training, Don Green Beret at Regimental First Formation
    Students Graduate Special Forces Training, Don Green Beret at Regimental First Formation
    Students Graduate Special Forces Training, Don Green Beret at Regimental First Formation
    Students Graduate Special Forces Training, Don Green Beret at Regimental First Formation
    Students Graduate Special Forces Training, Don Green Beret at Regimental First Formation
    Students Graduate Special Forces Training, Don Green Beret at Regimental First Formation
    Students Graduate Special Forces Training, Don Green Beret at Regimental First Formation
    Students Graduate Special Forces Training, Don Green Beret at Regimental First Formation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SWCS
    Special Forces
    Green Beret
    GoArmySOF
    SFQC Graduation
    Regimental First Formation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download