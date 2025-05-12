Police week wraps up at Kadena

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nkayla Williams, 18th Wing honor guardsman, presents the colors during the national anthem at the police week closing ceremony held at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2025. Police Week is held every year to honor the fallen law enforcement officers who gave their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)