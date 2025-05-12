Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman James Johnson 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nkayla Williams, 18th Wing honor guardsman, presents the colors during the national anthem at the police week closing ceremony held at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2025. Police Week is held every year to honor the fallen law enforcement officers who gave their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)

    This work, Police week wraps up at Kadena [Image 3 of 3], by SrA James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    18th Wing, SFS, 18th Security Forces Squadron, Ceremony, Kadena AB, Police Week

