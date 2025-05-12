Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Police week wraps up at Kadena [Image 2 of 3]

    Police week wraps up at Kadena

    KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman James Johnson 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Min Lee, left, 18th Security Forces Squadron commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Wong, right, 18th Security Forces Squadron command Chief, pose for a photo with Staff Sgt. Clark Pacay, 67th Fighter Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, during the police week closing ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2025. Pacay and his team won first place in the ‘golf scramble’, a 9-hole golf competition between other 18 SFS members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)

