Police week wraps up at Kadena

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Min Lee, left, 18th Security Forces Squadron commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Wong, right, 18th Security Forces Squadron command Chief, pose for a photo with Staff Sgt. Clark Pacay, 67th Fighter Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, during the police week closing ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2025. Pacay and his team won first place in the ‘golf scramble’, a 9-hole golf competition between other 18 SFS members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)