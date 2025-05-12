Police week wraps up at Kadena

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Wolfgang, 18th Wing command chief, addresses members of the 18th Security Forces Squadron during the police week closing ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2025. Throughout the week, members of the 18 SFS competed against each other in a variety of events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)