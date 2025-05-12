Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Police week wraps up at Kadena [Image 1 of 3]

    Police week wraps up at Kadena

    KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman James Johnson 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Wolfgang, 18th Wing command chief, addresses members of the 18th Security Forces Squadron during the police week closing ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2025. Throughout the week, members of the 18 SFS competed against each other in a variety of events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)

    18th Wing, SFS, 18th Security Forces Squadron, Ceremony, Kadena AB, Police Week

