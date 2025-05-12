MRF-D 25.3: Marines participate in Headquarters Company physical training event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, sprint during a training event at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, Australia, May 16, 2025. MRF-D Marines and sailors, participated in a headquarters company physical training event, helping to foster camaraderie, competition and unit cohesion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angelina Sara)