    MRF-D 25.3: Marines participate in Headquarters Company physical training event [Image 3 of 8]

    MRF-D 25.3: Marines participate in Headquarters Company physical training event

    DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    05.16.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Angelina Sara 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Frances Steffens, a meteorology and oceanography analyst forecaster with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, runs during a training event at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, Australia, May 16, 2025. MRF-D Marines and sailors, participated in a headquarters company physical training event, helping to foster camaraderie, competition and unit cohesion. Steffens is a native of Virginia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angelina Sara)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 02:58
    Photo ID: 9039921
    VIRIN: 250516-M-LO454-1246
    Resolution: 5464x8192
    Size: 3.52 MB
    Location: DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
    USMC
    PT
    Training
    Darwin
    MAGTF
    MRF-D 25.3

