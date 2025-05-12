U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Juan De La Cerda, administrative specialist, Headquarters Company, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, moves into his new barracks room on MCBCB, Guam, May, 16, 2025. The first new enlisted barracks at MCBCB opened, marking a significant milestone in the development of the U.S. Marine Corps’ newest installation. (Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brayden Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2025 23:38
|Photo ID:
|9039700
|VIRIN:
|250516-M-RA094-1014
|Resolution:
|7733x5158
|Size:
|18.26 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Blaz Marines move into new barracks [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Brayden Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.